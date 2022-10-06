Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 292 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,467,920. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

CRM opened at $156.23 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.09. The firm has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

