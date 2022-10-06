Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.80.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

