Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $55,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $860,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 230,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 101,811 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

