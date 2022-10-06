Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 13.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 22.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $296.71 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $349.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.89 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

