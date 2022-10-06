Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Shares of PYPL opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

