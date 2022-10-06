Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

