Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $120,400.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $257,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

OSH stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 59.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

