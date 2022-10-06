Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.57

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 2008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Obayashi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

