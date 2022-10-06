Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $9.59

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.21. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 2,616 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $8,820,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 411,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,159,000 after purchasing an additional 397,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

