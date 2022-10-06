OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 27,292 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 22.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 57,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 298,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 804,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.86 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.