OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 206.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.



