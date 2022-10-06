OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,998,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of ED stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

