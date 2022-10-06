OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

VLO opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

