OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $9,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $35.42 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

