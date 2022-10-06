OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,444 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.