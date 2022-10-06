OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,674 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average of $193.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

