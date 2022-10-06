Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 124,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,577. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.35 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

