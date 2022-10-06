Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,000 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 73,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 317,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Miller Industries stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

