OmniaVerse Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,005.00 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $13,005.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.01775265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OmniaVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OmniaVerse is 0.0040069 USD and is down -16.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $839,946.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniaverse.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

