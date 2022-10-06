Omnisphere DAO (OSPD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $336,702.26

Omnisphere DAO (OSPD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Omnisphere DAO token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omnisphere DAO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Omnisphere DAO has a total market cap of $336,702.26 and $12,404.00 worth of Omnisphere DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Omnisphere DAO Profile

Omnisphere DAO launched on April 11th, 2022. Omnisphere DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens. Omnisphere DAO’s official website is omnispheredao.com. Omnisphere DAO’s official Twitter account is @omnispheredao.

Buying and Selling Omnisphere DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnisphere DAO (OSPD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Omnisphere DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omnisphere DAO is 0.00000985 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,865.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omnispheredao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnisphere DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnisphere DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnisphere DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

