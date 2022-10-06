Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Down 4.2%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 74,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 90,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Oncology Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

About Oncology Pharma

(Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.