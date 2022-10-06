Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Down 4.2%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 74,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 90,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Oncology Pharma Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.
About Oncology Pharma
Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Pharma (ONPH)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- Vertex Shares Higher On Optimism About CRISPR Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.