Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 2.9 %

ONC traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.77. 1,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 15.49.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

