Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 10,503 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

