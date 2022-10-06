Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 40,199 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 243,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JHMM stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $56.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.