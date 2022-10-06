Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $265,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD opened at $239.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.21 and its 200-day moving average is $250.09. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

