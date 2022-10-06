Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

