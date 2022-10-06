Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $315,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

