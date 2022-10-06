Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,323,000 after buying an additional 557,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,030,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $59.00 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84.

