Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

