Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 447 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Shares of BA stock opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

