Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,960 shares during the period. ModivCare accounts for 3.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 4.69% of ModivCare worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 203,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ModivCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:MODV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $176.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.81.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $631.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.80 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Featured Stories

