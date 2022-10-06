Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,676 shares during the quarter. Ooma makes up 1.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ooma were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,072,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 276,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Stock Up 2.3 %

OOMA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 1,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a PE ratio of -440.67 and a beta of 0.64. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ooma Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

