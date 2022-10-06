Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $23.35 Million Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,790 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for 4.8% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 2.71% of Thryv worth $23,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Thryv by 1,877.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Thryv by 117.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,342,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,559,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,205,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 708,705 shares of company stock valued at $17,381,524 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thryv to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,704. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $776.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

