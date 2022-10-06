Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 756,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000. HealthEquity makes up about 1.3% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 0.90% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 127,188 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.42. 24,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,711. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,164,225 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

