Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 581,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

