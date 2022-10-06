Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

