Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $200.62 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.73 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.