Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,007 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,290,656 shares of company stock valued at $663,508,704 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

