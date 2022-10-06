Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,640 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

