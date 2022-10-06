Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,617 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,023,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.40.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $283.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day moving average is $300.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.