Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 26,399 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

