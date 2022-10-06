Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 72,910 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,910 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelon by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,115,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,895,000 after buying an additional 206,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 152,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 143,151 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Exelon by 61.5% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

