Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $166.63 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

