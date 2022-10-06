OUSE Token (OUSE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37,721.00

OUSE Token (OUSE) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, OUSE Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OUSE Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OUSE Token has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $37,721.00 worth of OUSE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OUSE Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

OUSE Token Token Profile

OUSE Token was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. OUSE Token’s total supply is 34,956,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,336,417,069 tokens. The official website for OUSE Token is www.ousetoken.com. OUSE Token’s official Twitter account is @ousetoken.

Buying and Selling OUSE Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OUSE Token (OUSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OUSE Token has a current supply of 34,956,541 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OUSE Token is 0.00000208 USD and is up 60.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $37,160.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ousetoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OUSE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OUSE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OUSE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OUSE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OUSE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.