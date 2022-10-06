Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.31. 260,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.