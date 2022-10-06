Outfitter Financial LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

