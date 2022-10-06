Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.14.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 2.5 %

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.33. 61,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,782. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

