PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.21.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

