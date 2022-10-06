Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 1.7% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $925,919. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.95. 111,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,207. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

