Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.81. 32,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

